Bartow man arrested for killing 4-month-old daughter: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Polk County
FOX 13 News

BARTOW, Fla. - A 4-month-old Polk County girl is dead and investigators say her father is responsible for taking her life. 

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference on the child’s death at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Few details have been released, but the child’s father has been arrested following a joint investigation between the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Bartow Police Department. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

