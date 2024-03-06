Bartow man arrested for killing 4-month-old daughter: PCSO
BARTOW, Fla. - A 4-month-old Polk County girl is dead and investigators say her father is responsible for taking her life.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference on the child’s death at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Few details have been released, but the child’s father has been arrested following a joint investigation between the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Bartow Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
