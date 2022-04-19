2-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by vehicle; 11 total deaths in 2022
LAKELAND, Fla. - An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the 11th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 11 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found along Polk Parkway, wildlife officials said. So far, five deaths occurred in Collier County; three in Hendry County; and two in Glades County.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
FWC photo by Carli Segelson
PREVIOUS: Majority of Florida panther deaths in 2021 were due to vehicle crashes
Last year, the majority of Florida panther deaths were due to vehicle crashes.
Wildlife officials recorded a total of 27 panther deaths. According to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 21 panthers – one as young as four months old – died after they were struck by a vehicle.
The Associated Press contributed to this report