2-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by vehicle; 11 total deaths in 2022

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 11th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 11 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found along Polk Parkway, wildlife officials said. So far, five deaths occurred in Collier County; three in Hendry County; and two in Glades County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Last year, the majority of Florida panther deaths were due to vehicle crashes.

Wildlife officials recorded a total of 27 panther deaths. According to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 21 panthers – one as young as four months old – died after they were struck by a vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report