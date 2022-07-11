2-year-old girl nearly drowns in Venice family's pool; toddler airlifted to hospital

A 2-year-old girl had to be airlifted to the hospital after she nearly drowned in a Venice pool on Sunday, fire rescue officials said.

Paramedics responded to a home in the 1700 block of Kilruss Drive just before 6:30 p.m. after the little girl was found submerged in the pool, according to Venice Fire Rescue.

The toddler's father began performing CPR on his daughter. When fire rescue and police arrived, paramedics applied an AED on the 2-year-old and continued CPR.

The little girl was then airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. Her condition is unknown.

Police are investigating how the child ended up in the pool.