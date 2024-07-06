2-year-old thrown out of car during DUI crash in St. Petersburg, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says a 2-year-old was hospitalized after a crash on Friday night.

Police say at 11:30 p.m., 33-year-old Krista Carver of Pinellas Park was driving a green Kia SUV south in the 4200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South, in the median lane. According to authorities, the SUV was swerving within its lane and did not have its headlights on.

SPPD says the vehicle crossed into the opposing lanes of travel and crashed into a large tree in front of 4400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.

The 2-year-old passenger was not properly secured in a child seat, according to investigators. Police say the child was ejected from the SUV.

The child was taken to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital and had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Officials say Carver was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital where she was also treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, Carver showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash. She was arrested for driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, child neglect, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and possession of a controlled substance.



