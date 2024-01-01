Winter Haven woman dies on New Year's Eve after crash on US-27: PCSO

article

A 22-year-old Winter Haven woman died on New Year's Eve after veering off the road and crossing lanes, according to officials.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Serrina Bielss was driving her gray 2015 Fiat Coupe in the northbound lanes of US-27 just before 10 p.m.

According to deputies, Bielss left the road for unknown reasons, crossed the median and southbound lanes and then crashed into brush along a ditch.

PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue both responded to the scene just north of Peace Creek RV Park Road in the Waverly area, according to officials.

Authorities say Bielss was taken to a nearby hospital, which is where she died from her injuries.

According to detectives, there was no evidence of corrective steering or breaking and Bielss was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials say the PCSO’s Forensic Investigations helped detectives collect evidence while the southbound lanes of US-27 were closed for about four-and-a-half hours.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is ongoing.

