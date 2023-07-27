DeSantis appoints 20 year resident of Manatee County to Board of County Commissioners

article

A local man was appointed to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) by Governor DeSantis.

Ramond Turner will take District Five Commissioner Vanessa Baugh's place. Baugh announced her resignation due to family reasons last month.

"I’m honored to be appointed by Governor DeSantis," said Turner in a statement. "I will do the very best job I can to serve the people of Manatee County. After orientation, I look forward to hitting the ground running to keep Manatee County free, our economy thriving, our taxes low and our quality of life ever-improving."

He was born in Australia and educated in England and Canada before coming to Florida. Turner attended Seneca College and has a background in real estate. He began his career in 1991 by selling custom homes and later transitioned into real estate finance, international marketing and executive management.

Turner has been an active member in the Manatee County community for the past 20 years.

He serves on the Planning Commission for Manatee County and is the Secretary of the Manatee Sarasota Building Industry Association.

"I want to extend a warm welcome to Commissioner Turner," said Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge. "We are looking forward to continuing the great work our board is doing for the taxpayers of Manatee County with him by our side."

Officials say that turner will be sworn in at the start of the BOCC Workshop on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.

