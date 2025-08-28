20 years after Hurricane Katrina: How the storm changed America

The Brief Hurricane Katrina devastated the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005, and its effects are still felt across politics, society and infrastructure. The storm exposed deep inequities, reshaped disaster response and influenced the trajectory of U.S. elections.



Hurricane Katrina left a trail of destruction along the Gulf Coast, particularly in New Orleans and Biloxi.

Many residents, like Nathan Colian, lost homes and were forced to relocate — some permanently. The storm destroyed neighborhoods, leaving only chimneys or slabs where houses once stood.

Katrina also jolted insurance markets, contributing to soaring premiums.

Beyond the economic impact, the storm eroded trust in the government. Delays by local, state and federal officials fueled frustration, tarnished reputations and led to political consequences at every level.

The backstory:

Federal response missteps, including President George W. Bush’s perceived detachment and FEMA Chief Michael Brown’s failures, drew national criticism. Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco and New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin also faced political fallout.

Why you should care:

Katrina reshaped disaster preparedness and recovery in the U.S., highlighting vulnerabilities in infrastructure, governance and social equity. The storm influenced public perceptions of climate change, emergency management and political leadership, creating lessons that remain relevant.

Local perspective:

Residents like Nathan Colian relocated to Central Florida, reflecting broader patterns of migration caused by Katrina. This mass exodus reshaped demographics and local economies in both the Gulf Coast and relocation areas like Atlanta.

What's next:

FOX 13's investigative series continues, exploring lessons learned from Katrina with former state and federal emergency leaders, including Craig Fugate, and military officials involved in rebuilding the Gulf Coast. The next installment will examine how disaster preparedness has evolved in the 20 years since the storm.

