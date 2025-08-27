20 years after Katrina: Stories of survival, courage and challenges

The Brief August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina struck near the Louisiana-Mississippi line, devastating the Gulf Coast and displacing thousands. Survivors praise grassroots relief efforts, highlighting the contrast with slow federal aid. FOX 13 revisited victims, volunteers and responders 20 years later to explore lessons learned and ongoing impacts on disaster response.



Hurricane Katrina crossed Florida as a Category 1 storm, then intensified before striking the Gulf Coast as a strong Category 3 storm. The storm surge, winds and flooding destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure in Biloxi, Waveland, D’Iberville and other coastal communities.

Volunteers, including medical professionals like Lisa Mingus, quickly mobilized to treat the injured, distribute supplies and help survivors rebuild. Many residents underestimated the storm’s severity, resulting in tragic losses among families who thought they could ride it out.

Timeline:

August 25–28, 2005: Katrina crossed Florida, gaining strength as it moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

August 29, 2005: Katrina made landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi border, unleashing catastrophic storm surges.

Immediate aftermath: Flooding and wind damage devastated towns and survivors reported widespread destruction and loss of life.

Weeks following: Volunteers arrived to provide aid; the federal response was slow and hampered by bureaucracy and training requirements.

Months after: Rebuilding began, but many communities struggled with long-term recovery.

Stories of survival after Katrina

What they're saying:

Brian Mollere of Waveland survived the surge while holding onto his dog, Rocky, but lost his 80-year-old mother in the flood.

"As I was standing there in shock, I was like, this is real," he recalled. "I hadn’t had a chance to grieve for her — it was just too overwhelming."

Mollere’s experience illustrated the chaos and split-second decisions residents had to make during the storm.

Lisa Mingus, an Avon Park nurse, drove from her home in Florida to help survivors, arriving in D’Iberville to find a town largely destroyed.

"There wasn’t even any debris," said Mingus. "It was like somebody went out there and raked it all up before we got there, and it was just out to sea."

She turned her efforts into a makeshift emergency room, tending to injured and sick survivors. Over time, her efforts merged with other volunteers and expanded into a kitchen that served up to 5,000 people at a time, feeding families who had lost everything.

"There’s a reason that we’re still here, and that’s because we need to help other people," said Michelle Carson from Biloxi in 2005.

Survivors repeatedly praised volunteers. Billie McGee said, "I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know what we’d do without it."

Katrina left countless families grieving lost loved ones. Thousands were also displaced, some permanently, and homes, businesses and schools were destroyed. Communities faced years of rebuilding, both physically and emotionally.

Katrina: Volunteer response vs. federal response

What we know:

Volunteers often arrived ahead of FEMA, providing immediate aid, supplies and medical care. Survivors reported delays in getting tents, trailers or essential supplies.

One mayor noted promises of shelters took weeks to materialize.

Big picture view:

Katrina exposed gaps in disaster preparedness and federal response. The storm reshaped U.S. politics, emergency management and public expectations of government agencies.

Community-driven relief efforts proved critical, highlighting the importance of volunteers.

What's next:

FOX 13 will continue its coverage with a 30-minute special Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and follow-up stories in the "America After Katrina" series. Survivors, volunteers, and experts will share lessons learned, including how communities can better prepare for future disasters.

Catch up on the series via the Fox Local App under "America After Katrina."