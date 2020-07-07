$20,000 reward for details in deadly shooting of 8-year-old girl, new video released

Atlanta police believe new video and a reward that has been doubled to $20,000 will help lead investigators to the person responsible for the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

The deadly shooting happened on the Fourth of July at a package store near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer last month.

The new video released Tuesday shows one of the two men police would like to speak with about her death. The man was caught by a store surveillance camera walking along the sidewalk carrying a rifle.

According to police, the child was riding in a car with her mother and an adult friend when they turned off the Downtown Connector onto University Avenue slightly before 10 p.m. Protestors had recently erected illegal barricades, according to authorities, encircling the nearby Wendy's.

When the driver attempted to enter a liquor store parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road, police say he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance. Authorities said at least two men fired multiple times at the vehicle, hitting Turner.

After the shooting, Turner's family drove straight to Atlanta Medical Center, where they met police officers and she died following treatment.

Authorities were notified of the resurrected blockages less than an hour before the shooting. APD said they had planned on checking out the area but were swamped with other pressing 911 calls.

Two dozen people were shot over the weekend across the city. So far, three have died, including little Secoriea.

Police have not yet identified any possible suspects, but they described two men as the shooters -- one in all black “like a bounty hunter” and the second in a white t-shirt.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of any suspects involved. Tipsters may remain anonymous and should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.

