21-year-old Florida pup is the oldest living dog in the world

A furry Florida resident just set a world record as the oldest dog alive.

On March 16, a Chihuahua, named "TobyKeith," achieved the title at 21 years and 66 days old. He surpassed the lifespan of this breed by several years, which is normally between 12 and 18 years.

TobyKeith is currently living over in Greenacres, Florida, located in Palm Beach County. He was born on January 9, 2001, according to the Guinness World Records. His pet parent, Gisela Shore, adopted him from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old.

"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," Gisela told GWR. "I met with the elderly couple, and I was introduced to a tiny tan Chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith."

Provided by the Guinness World Records

Their relationship has now lasted for over two decades. Once TobyKeith was confirmed as the world's oldest dog, Gisela said her loved ones were thrilled – but they weren't the only ones celebrating.

TobyKeith was pampered with a bath, he got his nail trimmed and went for a car ride. Gisela and her oldest pup aren't alone. Gisela also has two other dogs and two parrots.

READ: No dog left behind: Retired military K-9 with collapsed spinal cord gets new lease on life

His typical day starts around 6:30 a.m. to head outside before getting breakfast. His favorite is a slice of turkey. For the rest of his day, he goes on short walks or lies next to Gisela's workstation.

TobyKeith does have a heart condition, but the Guinness World Records didn't specify any further. Gisela believes maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise helps to maintain TobyKeith's health.

Advertisement

According to GWR, the oldest dog ever recorded was an Australian cattle-dog named "Bluey," who died at the age of 29, back in 1939.