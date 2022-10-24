21-year-old man dies in Palmetto shooting, police say

Manatee County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto. Deputies responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Monday and found the unresponsive victim in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound, they said.

They tried CPR, but deputies said he died a few minutes later.

According to deputies, a witness said the victim was shot during an argument with another man about a mile away. The 21-year-old then drove himself to the house where he collapsed.

Investigators said they are following "several leads" that could help locate the suspected shooter. As of Monday, they said the victim and suspect are believed to be acquittances and the shooting is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.