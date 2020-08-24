2,258 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 72 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,258 Monday as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 602,829.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 10,397, an increase of 72 since Sunday's update. In addition, a total of 137 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Pinellas County reported 13 new deaths, Hillsborough reported 10, Polk reported three, Citrus reported two, while Hernando and Sarasota each reported one.

Of the 602,829 cases, 596,511 are Florida residents while 6,318 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 35,814

Pinellas: 19,478

Sarasota: 7,016

Manatee: 10,209

Sumter: 1,718

Polk: 16,322

Citrus: 1,970

Hernando: 2,449

Pasco: 7,777

Highlands: 1,740

DeSoto: 1,450

Hardee: 1,064

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

Advertisement

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Monday, 4,644 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 36,596 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,435,085 residents have been tested in the state as of Monday -- about 20.6% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 83rd straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down. It was at 5.20% on Sunday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. Monday's update represents the lowest number of single-day new cases reported since June 15.

But the number of deaths has been on an upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map