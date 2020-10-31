2,331 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Saturday; 41 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,331 Saturday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 802,547.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 16,761, an increase of 41 since Friday's update. In addition, a total of 208 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Highlands County reported four new deaths, Polk reported three, while Hernando and Pinellas each reported two.

Of the 802,547 cases, 791,997 are Florida residents while 10,550 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 48,287

Pinellas: 25,986

Sarasota: 9,745

Manatee: 13,463

Sumter: 2,945

Polk: 23,164

Citrus: 3,275

Hernando: 3,772

Pasco: 10,972

Highlands: 2,679

DeSoto: 1,676

Hardee: 1,617

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Saturday, 2,297 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 49,338 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 6,290,286 residents have been tested in the state as of Saturday -- about 29.2% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in September, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 5,592 new cases reported Friday was the highest since August 15.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for two months. It was at 6.32% on Friday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

The state announced last week that it was taking a closer look at those delays and how deaths are tallied, even as Florida moved past New Jersey with the fourth-highest number of deaths in the country.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

