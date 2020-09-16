2,355 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Wednesday; 152 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,355 Wednesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 671,201.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 12,939, an increase of 152 since Tuesday's update. In addition, a total of 161 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough reported five new deaths, Pinellas reported four new deaths, Polk and Manatee each reported three new deaths, Sarasota and Pasco each reported two, while Citrus, Hernando, Hardee, Highlands and Sumter each reported one.

Of the 671,201 cases, 663,234 are Florida residents while 7,967 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 39,888

Pinellas: 21,152

Sarasota: 7,709

Manatee: 10,985

Sumter: 2,129

Polk: 18,674

Citrus: 2,508

Hernando: 2,935

Pasco: 8,640

Highlands: 2,024

DeSoto: 1,540

Hardee: 1,252

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Wednesday, 2,479 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 41,851 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,991,093 residents have been tested in the state as of Wednesday -- about 23.2% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 106th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for four weeks. It was at 4.47% on Tuesday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

