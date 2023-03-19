25-year-old killed in car crash on I-75

article

On Sunday morning a 25-year-old female was killed in a car crash on I-75 near milepost 244.

A 20-year-old and a 25 year-old were driving sedans on I-75 near milepost 244 in the outside lane.

The vehicle of the 25-year-old became stuck in the travel lane and the 20-year-old was unable to stop their vehicle causing her to hit the rear end of the 25-year-olds car, police say.

Both vehicles then came to a stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 25-year-old female suffered fatal injuries and passed away, according to authorities.

This incident is still under investigation.



