High blood pressure is more common among older people, but that doesn't mean it doesn't affect younger patients.

What we know:

A 27-year-old medical assistant in Tampa is sharing his health scare to raise awareness about hypertension and underlying heart diseases.

Eric Kinda wants to become a cardiologist to help people. Little did he know he would be the one who needed help at just 26 years old.

The backstory:

While he was shadowing doctors at Florida Medical Clinic Orlando Health last year, he had his blood pressure taken.

"When I looked down, I saw blood pressure, the gauge at 200 and from there I was concerned because I knew that wasn't normal," he said.

If he hadn't gotten his blood pressure checked, Kinda could've had a sudden acute stroke. He says he really didn't feel any symptoms prior, and as far as he's aware, his family doesn't have a history.

"During schooling when I was doing my Masters, I was very focused on trying to stay up studying," said Kinda. "All that stress, drinking energy drinks, no activity."

Dig deeper:

Dr. Tywaun Tillman, an Interventional Cardiologist, says salt and energy drinks are enemies of good blood pressure.

"The epipelagic data shows that younger patients are developing more hypertension because younger patients are becoming more obese," said Dr. Tillman.

Even though high blood pressure is less related to lifestyle and more related to genetics, Tillman says people can make lifestyle changes to reduce their risk.

"A low-sodium diet, exercise and maintaining a healthy weight," said Dr. Tillman. "And most importantly, you check your blood pressure so it can get treated."

Big picture view:

Kinda hopes people will put their health first, especially young people who may think they're invincible.

"Sometimes, even though you feel good, you may never know because a lot of things are asymptomatic, so always check and make your regular appointments," said Kinda.

Some of the long-term effects of untreated high blood pressure are heart attack, stroke, heart failure and end-stage renal disease leading to dialysis.

