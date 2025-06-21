'The Resilient' performs at Jannus Live with mission to help wounded veterans

The Brief "The Resilient" band performed at Jannus Live with a mission to help wounded veterans. Band formed through the MusiCorps music rehabilitation program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "Reborn Project" is their non-profit aimed at empowering veterans.



A band is striking a chord with wounded service members. "The Resilient" performed a concert at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg Friday night and they’re all about getting their mission out there.

The band is comprised primarily of combat-wounded U.S. veterans.

The lead singer, Tim Donley, said, "It changes the attitude. It changes the perspective of what you consider possible for yourself."

Donley was injured during his service in Afghanistan, along with his guitarist, Nate Kalwicki. Their drummer, Juan "Dom" Dominguez, is a triple amputee.

The backstory:

The band formed through the MusiCorps music rehabilitation program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Their goal is to share their stories of perseverance through music and by supporting the veteran community.

They created The Reborn Project hoping to spread their message of hope and optimism to veterans who are still suffering. They want to empower them.

Dig deeper:

"The Reborn Project is something we’ve worked on for a number of years now," Donley said. "At its heart, it's designed to combat veteran suicide."

Fans of the band said they can offer hope by showing if these men can do this, other veterans have a shot at a future.

Donley said, "If we playing our instruments, doing exactly what we love can help someone get through something dark. That’s beautiful."

What's next:

"The Resilient" has shared the stage with legends like Sheryl Crow and Yo-Yo Ma. They are currently working on their first full-length album.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Dave Turner.

