2nd suspect in home invasion that led to deadly self-defense shooting arrested: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police say they've arrested the surviving suspect in a home invasion that left the other suspect dead after the homeowner fired shots last month.
The backstory:
On April 16, SPPD said two men entered a home in the 3400 block of 40th St. N around 2 a.m.
Police said the homeowner fired shots, hitting a man later identified as Marcel James Williams, 20, who died at the hospital. The second suspect took off.
St. Pete police say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder on April 16.
On Friday, investigators said Ja'quavius Daniels, 22, turned himself in on Thursday night.
Mugshot of Ja'quavius Daniels. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.
What's next:
Daniels faces a felony murder charge.
The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter