2nd suspect in home invasion that led to deadly self-defense shooting arrested: SPPD

St. Petersburg police say they've arrested the surviving suspect in a home invasion that left the other suspect dead after the homeowner fired shots last month.

The backstory:

On April 16, SPPD said two men entered a home in the 3400 block of 40th St. N around 2 a.m.

Police said the homeowner fired shots, hitting a man later identified as Marcel James Williams, 20, who died at the hospital. The second suspect took off.

On Friday, investigators said Ja'quavius Daniels, 22, turned himself in on Thursday night.

Mugshot of Ja'quavius Daniels. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

What's next:

Daniels faces a felony murder charge.

This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

