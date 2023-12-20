3 arrested in same night in Hernando County for drug-related charges

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office reported three separate arrests over the span of about two hours on Tuesday for drug-related offenses.

According to HCSO, at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Arbuckle Road and McCormick Street in Spring Hill. They found the driver, Colin Morris, 28, with a strong smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

From outside the vehicle, they also saw a gun between the driver and the center console. A following search of Morris' vehicle uncovered amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, a Glock 23 handgun, and ammunition, according to the sheriff's office. A convicted felon, Morris was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.

That same night, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies pulled over a man near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Treiman Boulevard in Ridge Manor. Deputies found the driver, Zachary Wiggins, 33, driving on a suspended license.

He was found with methamphetamine and paraphernalia, arrested, and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, according to HCSO.

Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wiscon Road and Broad Street in Brooksville. The driver, Kendrick Lovett, 35, initially refused to identify himself to deputies or exit the vehicle.

During the interaction, he refused to show the deputies his hands and reached into a black briefcase inside the vehicle. Deputies then removed him from the vehicle and placed him into custody.

According to HCSO, they found a loaded revolver inside Lovett's briefcase. They added that he is a convicted felon who admitted to owning the revolver.

He also had an active warrant out of Pinellas County for Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting Arrest, Leaving Scene of Accident, and Operating a Vehicle with No License. He was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.