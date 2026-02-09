Clearwater 'Empowerment Garden' combats food desert with fresh produce for families

The Brief In a Clearwater neighborhood considered a food desert, the Homeless Empowerment Program is using its Empowerment Garden to provide fresh produce to residents and nearby families. The garden supports daily meals, a mobile market, and long-term stability with help from community partners and volunteers.



In a Clearwater neighborhood where fresh food is hard to find the Empowerment Garden at the Homeless Empowerment Program is helping residents build stability through nutrition.

The garden supports HEP’s larger mission of helping people move forward and become self-sufficient.

The backstory:

Since 2015, the garden has supplied fresh produce to HEP’s dining hall, which serves three meals a day, and to a mobile market that brings affordable food into the surrounding community.

Program leaders say the farm to table approach ensures residents get proper nutrition while also addressing food insecurity beyond HEP’s campus.

Dig deeper:

The garden also plays a role in healing and personal growth.

Leaders at HEP say nutritious food helps residents make better decisions as they work toward long-term stability.

Residents and volunteers work side by side, learning how to grow food and seeing the results come full circle.

What you can do:

Community partners, including Achieva Credit Union, help keep the garden going through volunteer support.

HEP hopes to expand the garden’s reach in the future, serving more people and strengthening the neighborhood one meal at a time.

Click here for information on volunteer opportunities.