The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people.

It happened in the 1600 block of 23rd St.

Police say a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with injuries.

A third victim was dropped off at the hospital, according to SPD. Police have not said the age or sex of the third victim.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and say the public is not in danger.