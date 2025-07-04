Expand / Collapse search

3 people hit by lightning on St. Pete Beach

Published  July 4, 2025 1:23pm EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • Officials say three people were struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach on the Fourth of July.
    • It happened in the area of 4700 Gulf Blvd.
    • No further details have been released.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Three people were struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach on Friday, Pinellas County officials confirmed to FOX 13.

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the area of 4700 Gulf Blvd., and deputies responded to assist the St. Pete Beach Fire Department.

What we don't know:

No further details on the extent of injuries have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

