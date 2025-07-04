3 people hit by lightning on St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Three people were struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach on Friday, Pinellas County officials confirmed to FOX 13.
What we know:
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the area of 4700 Gulf Blvd., and deputies responded to assist the St. Pete Beach Fire Department.
What we don't know:
No further details on the extent of injuries have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.