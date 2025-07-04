3 people hit by lightning on St. Pete Beach

The Brief Officials say three people were struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach on the Fourth of July. It happened in the area of 4700 Gulf Blvd. No further details have been released.



Three people were struck by lightning on St. Pete Beach on Friday, Pinellas County officials confirmed to FOX 13.

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the area of 4700 Gulf Blvd., and deputies responded to assist the St. Pete Beach Fire Department.

What we don't know:

No further details on the extent of injuries have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.