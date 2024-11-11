3 tree services team up to remove fallen oak from Lake Alfred family's home: ‘We’ve been blessed’

A Polk County homeowner is thanking some local heroes tonight who came to his rescue with chainsaws and a giant crane.

During Hurricane Milton, a large oak tree in Gary Taylor's yard fell onto his home of 13 years.

"It was about 10:45 at night and all of a sudden the house just shook," Taylor explained. "My sister stays in that front room and if I hadn't gotten her into the living room, it would've caved in on her."

For weeks, the tree stayed on Taylor's house because, without insurance, it was too expensive to remove. But, last Friday, three different tree services joined forces.

"[It was] probably one of the worst I've responded to in the last few years," said Cameron Andrews, owner of Cams Trees, LLC.

Cams Trees, LLC., C-Jones Lawn and Tree, and Monkey Business Tree and Crane Service, which brought a giant crane for the special job, all felt a desire to give back and remove the tree free of charge.

"A lot of humility," Andrews shared. "I feel like I've had a lot of people help me along the years and you can't always go and pay them back, but that's our obligation to society. We've been blessed over the years, and we can pay them forward."

"Luckily, I'm renting this [home] until I can figure out what to do with that house," said Taylor.

FEMA only gave Taylor $1,750, which isn't enough to fix the damage done to his home.

As he deliberates his next step, he's just glad someone came to his and his family's rescue.

"I can't thank the guys enough to come out here and get it done," said Taylor. "I'm disabled. Can't hardly do anything with my shoulders. I'm just glad somebody came to get it done."

