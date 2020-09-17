3,255 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Thursday; 147 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,255 Thursday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 674,456.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 13,086, an increase of 147 since Wednesday's update. In addition, a total of 161 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Polk County reported six new deaths, Hillsborough reported five, Citrus and Sarasota each reported four, Hernando and Sumter each reported two, while Pinellas and Highlands each reported one.

Of the 674,456 cases, 666,507 are Florida residents while 7,949 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 40,126

Pinellas: 21,254

Sarasota: 7,752

Manatee: 11,041

Sumter: 2,137

Polk: 18,783

Citrus: 2,541

Hernando: 2,941

Pasco: 8,680

Highlands: 2,037

DeSoto: 1,540

Hardee: 1,259

Advertisement

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Thursday, 2,392 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 42,047 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,018,057 residents have been tested in the state as of Thursday -- about 23.3% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health (Wednesday)

Today's new case number represents the 107th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for four weeks. It was at 4.47% on Tuesday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health (Wednesday)

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map