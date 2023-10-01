37-year-old Riverview woman killed in crash on I-75, FHP says

article

A 37-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on I-75 near Milepost 243.

FHP says the driver lost control of their vehicle for an unknown reason and collided with a utility pole.

The driver was transported to a hospital, where they passed away due to their injuries.