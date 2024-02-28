Toronto Blue Jays pitcher’s 4-year-old son out of PICU after being hit by car in Clearwater

Toby Swanson, the 4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson, is out of the pediatric intensive care unit.

Madison Swanson posted an Instagram story on Wednesday night sharing an update about her son's recovery after he was struck by a car in Clearwater on Sunday.

He was airlifted in critical condition after being hit by a valet driver at the Opal Sands, at 430 S. Gulfview Blvd.

"I don't have the words, idk where to begin. We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days. To the people who have reached out in any capacity, we will never be able to express in words how meaningful it has been (we don't have the mental capacity to reach out to you all) but we see you, we hear you, it has gotten our little boy through all of this," wrote Madison Swanson.

According to her, their family is taking it one day at a time.

READ: 4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in critical condition after being hit by car in Clearwater

"The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU, and we are continuing to take it day by day. God is so good, and we are so blessed," she continued. "We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited the next step, and to the AMAZING staff at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Someone has truly been watching over my little man."

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider previously announced that Erik Swanson would be stepping away from the team for the time being to be with his family.

