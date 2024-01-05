40,000 pounds of raw chicken spills along major Florida highway after semi driver suffers medical episode: FHP

Crews have a mess to clean after a semi-truck crashed on a major Florida highway, spilling 40,000 pounds of raw chicken in a wooded area along the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 75 between Corkscrew and Alico roads in Lee County after the semi's driver experienced a medical episode behind the wheel.

(Photo via Florida Highway Patrol)

The 41-year-old South Carolina man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers shared a video and two photos showing the totaled semi and the crumbled boxes of raw chicken on social media with the caption, "Always keep two hands on the wheel, two eyes on the road and your mind on driving!"

(Photo via Florida Highway Patrol)

No other vehicles were involved.