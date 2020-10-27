4,298 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 56 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 4,298 Tuesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 786,311.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 16,505, an increase of 56 since Monday's update. In addition, a total of 204 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hernando and Sarasota counties each reported five new deaths; Hillsborough and Manatee counties each reported three new deaths; Pinellas County reported two new deaths; Polk and Sumter counties each reported one new death.

Of the 786,311 cases, 776,215 are Florida residents while 10,096 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 47,371

Pinellas: 25,414

Sarasota: 9,517

Manatee: 13,114

Sumter: 2,869

Polk: 22,762

Citrus: 3,195

Hernando: 3,653

Pasco: 10,717

Highlands: 2,602

DeSoto: 1,662

Hardee: 1,584

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 2,314 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 48,512 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,996,366 residents have been tested in the state as of Tuesday -- about 27.9% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Source: Fla. Department of Health

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in September, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 5,557 new cases reported Thursday was the highest since August 15.