4,311 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday; 106 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 4,311 Saturday as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 597,597.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 10,274, an increase of 106 since Friday's update. In addition, a total of 137 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Polk County reported five new deaths and Pinellas County reported four.

Of the 597,597 cases, 591,283 are Florida residents while 6,314 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 35,574

Pinellas: 19,352

Sarasota: 6,980

Advertisement

Manatee: 10,123

Sumter: 1,704

Polk: 16,158

Citrus: 1,949

Hernando: 2,423

Pasco: 7,693

Highlands: 1,715

DeSoto: 1,449

Hardee: 1,050

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Saturday, 4,773 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 36,329 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,408,611 residents have been tested in the state as of Saturday -- about 20.5% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Source: Florida Department of Health

Today's new case number represents the 81st straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down. It was at 4.89% on Friday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. But the number of deaths has been on an upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map