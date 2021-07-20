$5.6 million renovations, new amenities coming to Branchton Park in Hillsborough County

Major renovations are coming to a park in New Tampa.

The $5.6-million improvement project will happen at Branchton Park on Morris Bridge Road and is based on input from Hillsborough County residents.

Currently, the park includes a small parking area, shelter, playground and a basketball court. Proposed changes include the addition of small and large dog parks, multiple playgrounds, shelters, a splash pad, walking trails, and multiple-use courts.

Improvements are expected to be built on land south of the park.

An estimated 45,000 residents live within a 10-minute drive to the park. The county says the first phase of park improvements could begin later this year.