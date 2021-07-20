Expand / Collapse search

$5.6 million renovations, new amenities coming to Branchton Park in Hillsborough County

By
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Major renovations coming to New Tampa park

Tony Sadiku reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Major renovations are coming to a park in New Tampa.

The $5.6-million improvement project will happen at Branchton Park on Morris Bridge Road and is based on input from Hillsborough County residents. 

Currently, the park includes a small parking area, shelter, playground and a basketball court. Proposed changes include the addition of small and large dog parks, multiple playgrounds, shelters, a splash pad, walking trails, and multiple-use courts.

Improvements are expected to be built on land south of the park.

An estimated 45,000 residents live within a 10-minute drive to the park. The county says the first phase of park improvements could begin later this year.