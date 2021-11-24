5 arrested after ‘high-volume’ drug trafficker leads Polk County deputies to supplier

Lisa Radina, 55, and four others were arrested after she asked an undercover deputy to drive her to her supplier’s home to pick up approximately seven grams of fentanyl, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

In October, deputies began investigating after being tipped off about a large number of drugs being sold out of a home at 206 Colorado Avenue in Lakeland. Investigators say they identified Radina as an area drug dealer/trafficker who was selling methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The undercover deputy gave Radina a ride to the home of Nareo Lewis, 41, and identified him as her supplier, according to PCSO.

On Tuesday, deputies went back to Lewis’ home and arrested Radina, who had 12 grams of fentanyl at the time. While serving the warrant, deputies say Lewis tried to escape out the back door with a backpack, but was quickly apprehended.

Detectives say they found one kilogram of methamphetamine, 75 grams of powder cocaine, 75 grams of fentanyl powder, 175 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and nearly one pound of confirmed fentanyl pill in Lewis’ backpack.

Detectives also seized one pound of marijuana and a handgun inside the home. They say Lewis is a convicted felon who should not have had a weapon.

While detectives were at Lewis’ home, Kevin Mason, 54, showed up on a bicycle and told the detective, who was wearing a sheriff’s office vest, that he was at the home to buy $100 of drugs, according to PCSO.

Deputies searching his bag found illegal Xanax, carisoprodol pills, and methamphetamine inside. Mason who has 16 felony charges and 25 misdemeanor charges was arrested.

Radina’s criminal history includes a federal charge for drug trafficking in Maryland, four other drug trafficking arrests in Maryland and New York.

Lewis has a previous criminal history that includes 22 felonies and 19 misdemeanors with charges of aggravated battery, lewd and lascivious behavior against a victim between the age of 12 and 16-years-old, destroying evidence, violation of probation, and numerous charges of possession and sales of drugs. He has also been incarcerated in Florida state prison three times.

A’nijah Lewis, 18, of Lakeland, and Aryelle Frederick, 18, of Lakeland were also arrested while deputies were at Lewis’ home. Both are facing possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

"Illegal drugs destroy lives and families and generate theft and violence in our community, and drug traffickers are profiting from the destruction," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "I’m proud of the good work our detectives did to take these drugs off the street and send these traffickers to jail."

