Haines City police officer arrested for sexual battery, burglary

A Haines City police officer has been suspended after he was arrested by deputies in central Florida, the police department said.

Police said Orange County Sheriff's deputies arrested 38-year-old Jason Rafael Roldos on Sunday.

Roldos was charged with sexual battery on a physically helpless victim, as well as burglary with assault or battery, the agency said.

According to Haines City police, Roldos has been an officer since Nov. 19, 2007. They said he was paid an annual salary of $50,263.

Investigators said Roldos will be suspended without pay while criminal and internal investigations take place.

Police said Roldos had no prior disciplinary action.