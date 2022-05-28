5 children, grandmother escape Lakeland house fire

article

A woman and her five grandchildren safely made it out of their Lakeland home after it caught fire Friday evening.

According to Lakeland Fire Rescue, the oldest of the children, who are all under age nine, helped her younger siblings get out of the house. However, she was unable to help her grandmother get out on her own, so a neighbor across the street entered the home and helped the woman to safety.

The grandmother was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters say the fire was brought under control in less than 15 minutes and it was contained to the kitchen area.

According to LFR, an accidental cooking fire sparked the blaze.