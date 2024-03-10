5-foot beached dolphin found on Cape Canaveral shore: FWC

A five-foot dolphin beached itself along a shore in Cape Canaveral Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said.

The SeaWorld Rescue team said they are bringing the stranded dolphin into their facility.

It is unknown what time the dolphin washed ashore and why.

Earlier Sunday, several agencies reported on social media that a 70-foot sperm whale was found stranded off the Florida coast at a sandbar.

In an updated post Sunday afternoon, the City of Venice, citing the FWC, said the high tide and waters have made it too rough for crews to reach the stranded whale to give it a sedative – and that the whale will likely die before crews are able to reach it.

