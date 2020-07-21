5-year-old with spinal injury sings along to Gwen Stefani at physical therapy session

A five-year-old girl sang along to her “favorite tunes” recently while recovering from a spinal cord injury during a physical therapy session at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Houston, Texas.

The video, posted to Facebook on July 14, shows Lily singing along to “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani as therapists help her walk on a body-weight-supported treadmill.

Shriners Hospitals for Children said Lily’s treatment combines speech, recreational, occupational, and physical therapies.

“Music inspires her,” Lily’s grandmother said to Shriners Hospitals for Children. “She has her good days and she has her bad days, but she has remained very positive, and her progress in the last few weeks is phenomenal. The entire staff has been amazing.”

