Robotic pets show positive outcomes in new dementia care clinical study through Sarasota Memorial Hospital

The Brief A study by Joanna D'Elia, the nursing quality specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, is one of the first to test the benefits of companion robotic pets with dementia care. The study took place over a year at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Patients were found to have improved blood pressure, heart rates and fall risk. D'Elia believes the study could bring nationwide impacts on dementia care.



A clinical trial involving robotic pets and elderly adults hospitalized with dementia showed far-reaching impacts.

The study was started by a Sarasota Memorial Hospital nurse, and the results were so positive, she believes robotic pets have a place in hospitals nationwide.

Big picture view:

For elderly patients battling dementia, a hospital stay can feel overwhelming.

"It's a scary place to be in the hospital, it’s disorientating especially with patients who have dementia. They don’t know necessarily what’s going on. The tests being done, the people that are coming in and out of the room," said Joanna D'Elia, the nursing quality specialist at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

But, a furry four-legged companion can lift anyone's spirits — and that's what gave D'Elia an idea. She introduced interactive robotic pets to Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, and results were immediate.

"When you give them a pet it gives them this sense of comfort and companionship that makes a difference. They'd come to life. They had something to talk about other than the 4 walls and what was going on in the hospital. I thought that was really special," said D'Elia.

Why you should care:

Compared with a control group of older patients with mild to moderate dementia who just received standard care, researchers said those with the robotic pets had health benefits.

Benefits included fewer drops in blood pressure and heart rate, fewer episodes that can lead to fall risks, shorter hospital stays and a higher likelihood of returning home.

"Sarasota Memorial Hospital has a great relationship with the health care foundation. Our job is to fund these exceptional programs that add to the level of service and care that the hospital can provide," said Deb Kabinoff, a board member of the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation.

What they're saying:

Kabinoff personally funded the first-of-its-kind study.

"For me, it was so rewarding to be able to fund a project that helps the most vulnerable population, older people with dementia and gave them an opportunity to be comforted as well as have a tool that was good for their health," said Kabinoff.

D'Elia hopes it'll make a difference nationwide.

"It's a non-pharmacological intervention and that’s what we want. We want to go and provide something the patient can have long-term. We treat the whole patient, not just the disease process. Having this brings the human component and compassion," she said.

What's next:

D'Elia is currently working on a manuscript of the results from the study, and she will be presenting her findings at the American Geriatric Society. Sarasota Memorial Hospital is already looking into areas to expand the use of robotic pets.