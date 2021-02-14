5,436 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 96 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 5,436 Sunday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,827,373.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 28,779 an increase of 96 since Saturday's update. In addition, a total of 496 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough County is reporting two new deaths.

Of the 1,827,373 cases, 1,794,155 are Florida residents while 33,218 are non-Florida residents in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 106,420

Pinellas: 63,171

Sarasota: 25,982

Manatee: 30,333

Sumter: 7,597

Polk: 54,435

Citrus: 9,329

Hernando: 10,677

Pasco: 31,631

Highlands: 6,917

DeSoto: 3,549

Hardee: 2,712

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 4,673, with the state reporting a total of 76,109 hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Saturday, 11,205 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 18,121 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 1,082,141 have completed both rounds.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season and into 2021. It was at 6.97% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

