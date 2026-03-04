Florida men caught with meth inside Hello Kitty bag during Hernando County traffic stop: HCSO

article

A traffic stop quickly became a drug and firearm bust for Hernando County deputies.

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, deputies noticed an orange pickup truck with a broken left taillight, and initiated a stop to tell the drivers. The truck was stopped at Mariner Boulevard and Tara Street.

The driver, Raymond Alers, 43, and the passenger, Tyler Humphrey, 37, were inside. Deputies called in their K9 partner for an exterior check of the vehicle.

Deputies say as Alers exited the vehicle, a bag that he was holding was left on the driver's seat. The K9 quickly alerted to the bag, indicating the presence of narcotics inside the truck.

After the deputies searched Alers, HCSO says they found a bag containing 2 grams of methamphetamine. Additionally, deputies found two glass meth pipes and loaded syring containing methamphetamine inside a Hello Kitty-themed pouch in the truck.

During the search, Humphrey stated he had marijuana in his pocket, and while deputies searched his pockets, he tried to run. HCSO says, after subduing him, they found 3.4 grams of methamphetamine and half a gram of marijuana from his pockets, along with paraphernalia.

Deputies say they searched the truck and found a firearm that Alers stated belonged to his brother. He also admitted to owning a Hello Kitty wallet found in the truck, but said the matching pouch did not belong to him.

HCSO says the two men were arrested without further incident. Alers was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. While Humphrey was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

Bonds were set for both Alers and Humphrey.

Why you should care:

HCSO says this is a clear example of how traffic enforcement, combined with trained K9 partners and attentive deputies, keeps dangerous drugs and weapons off the streets.