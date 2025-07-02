5,500 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth over $20M intercepted in Caribbean Sea: USCG

The Brief Over 5,500 pounds of illicit drugs were intercepted in the Caribbean Sea. More than $20 million worth of cocaine and marijuana were offloaded in Miami Beach.



U.S. Coast Guard officials say they have seized over 5,500 pounds of illicit drugs during four interdictions in the Caribbean Sea.

In total, more than $20 million worth of cocaine and marijuana were offloaded at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

The drugs were intercepted by the crews of HMCS William Hall (AOPV 433) and HNLMS Friesland (P-842).

