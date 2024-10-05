6 FEMA sites open in Pinellas County to help people apply for assistance

It’s now been more than a week since Hurricane Helene devastated Tampa Bay. For the last several days, many who lost everything have been clearing out their homes and putting their water-soaked debris on their curbs all while balancing the financial burdens.

It’s why earlier this week President Biden approved federal disaster assistance for Hurricane Helene victims, including residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.

"Folks, this is going to pay for the folks to clear the mud and remove the downed trees, provide temporary housing, and on top of this, the department of agriculture and I have with me the secretary of agriculture today, is on the ground to support farmers, ranchers and small businesses impacted by this storm," President Biden said.

READ: Tropical Storm Milton forms in the Gulf, headed for Florida as it rapidly intensifies

On Saturday, FEMA opened six sites in Pinellas County, including one at the Enoch Davis Center in St. Pete to help guide residents through the process of applying for assistance for those affected by Hurricane Helene. The aid can be applied to temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses, child care, funerals and other expenses.

For people with insurance, you must file a claim first. FEMA can only provide money after you receive your settlement. It also can't pay for losses your insurance will pay for. To apply visit disasterassistance.gov.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: