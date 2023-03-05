60-year-old man preparing to rewrite the Guinness World Record Book

How many push-ups can you do in an hour?

The Guinness World Record is 3,182 push-ups in one hour, and 60-year-old Rob Stirling has been preparing to beat that.

Stirling had already unofficially broken the record once at a conference in Miami, but after months of training he was ready to officially claim the title.

In an interview before he started his push-ups he told our Fox 13 reporters, "I plan on doing over 3,200 if my body will let me do it".

Stirling usually does push-ups during his daily workouts and can do about 1,500 in 30 minutes. He says these push-ups are not military style push-ups, competition style push-ups have a certain technique you have to use to make sure they count.

"To do them for competition you don’t lock out, you've got to have about a fist between your chest and the ground, and then you’ve got to be fully extended to where you don’t lock out."

Stirling had a photographer videotaping the entire hour from two different angles. These two videos will be sent to Guinness to be looked over.

He had his strategy down to a system.

"The strategy to doing the most I can get in an hour is doing short sets. I am doing short sets of 12, and then I’ll get up and rest for approximately seven seconds and then 12 more. And I will just continue to do that the entire hour."

Aside from counting every push up on his own, he created a system for his son to help him count as well using some quarters and painters tape on the floor.

"So I do sets of 25 in my head (when training), and I’ll look at something on the floor, and I’ll do 25, that's a short victory. And I do five of those, and I get these short victories, and it plays a mental game with myself."

His son would move each quarter for every 12 push-ups he did during that hour, while someone else would make tallies on the board for every set of 12.

After an hour of sweat, hard work and thousands of push-ups, he would soon find out he had topped his own goal. Stirling finished with a total of 3,264 push-ups done.

Stirling should find out if he officially takes the record for most push-ups done in an hour in about three to four weeks. But he is not stopping there.

"There's a one-minute world record as well, it's 144 push-ups in one minute and I set out to do that while I was training for this."

Going from training for the most push-ups in an hour, to the most push-ups done in a minute. Stirling says he wants all the world records he can get.



