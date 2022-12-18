Watch: 6,000 pounds of onions go up in flames on Florida interstate

A truck driver escaped injury, but his haul of several thousand pounds of onions wasn’t as lucky after his vehicle burst into flames on I-75 in Ocala on Saturday.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews found a pick-up truck hauling an open trailer with 6,000 pounds of onions fully engulfed in flames around 8:30 p.m. just south of the Ocala/Williston exit on I-75.

The driver told firefighters that his vehicle caught fire after one of the truck’s tires blew out. When he pulled over to see what happened, he found flames coming from the trailer’s passenger side.

Firefighters say it took about three minutes to put the fire out.

The driver was not harmed in the fire, but the six cargo bins of onions he was hauling were affected.