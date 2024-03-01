64-acres of Crooked River Ranch forever preserved in Manatee County

When Alice Hunter Bender and Elizabeth Hunter Skidmore step foot on Crooked River Ranch, they see their father and four generations of their family.

"It’s just such a pretty old piece of Florida that brings back so many memories," said Hunter Bender.

The 64 acres of land includes vital pasture, wetlands and shoreline which will remain untouched.

"You could have sold this property many times over, but you chose to conserve it, and it’s because of you that this special place is protected, and we are honored," said Christine Johnson the president of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast approached the Hunter family asking to preserve the land.

Manatee County made the purchase for $11.2 million dollars.

It was the first purchase from funds approved by taxpayers through the environmental lands program.

"This property’s benefits provide immediate and valuable resources to this area but this property, in combination with the other properties that we have acquired and the ones we will continue to pursue, make a difference to all of Florida, all of Manatee County," said Charlie Hunsicker the Director of Manatee County Natural Resources.

Trails and a campsite will eventually be opened to visitors.

It’ll be about a year and a half before the preserve will be open to the public.

Manatee County plans to host several events for the public to visit before that time.

"Folks who bring back that wonderful feeling back home say I had a day and afternoon on a property that gave me peace and serenity and reground myself in nature. This is the place, right here," said Hunsicker.

A legacy of the Hunter family whose roots will live on through every visitor.

"I’m so grateful that Manatee County had this program in place that we could tap into that and make it an enduring legacy in honor of my mom and dad," said Hunter Skidmore.