$65 million flood relief proposal to take center stage at Monday meeting in Tampa

Leaders with the City of Tampa are set to hold a public meeting on Monday to discuss a proposed flood relief project in the area of South Howard Avenue – one that's sparking lots of debate in the community.

The $65 million project calls for major overhauls and upgrades to the area's stormwater system to improve drainage.

The area's stormwater systems are largely blamed for ongoing flooding issues, including the problems caused by Hurricane Milton.

RELATED: Tampa city leaders could sign off on flood relief project targeting South Howard community after Milton

While everyone seems to agree that flooding is an issue, neighbors are at odds over whether the city should move forward with the infrastructure overhaul.

"We don't want to wait any longer. We need it to start now," Debra Coleman, who is replacing large sections of the walls in her home, told FOX 13 last week. "A reduction of a foot or a foot and a half of water can make a big difference. That could be the difference (between) our houses flooding and not flooding."

Large sections of the walls being replaced in Coleman's home after Hurricane Milton.

Some business leaders, however, worry they could face significant disruptions if the project moves forward because it could require road closures for weeks, or even months, at a time.

"I think you guys are well aware of the projects that have happened on Central that happened on Bayshore. Those timelines inflated two-fold, three-fold, five-fold.," said Jordan Warshavsky with the Ciccio Restaurant Group. "You're telling me that our business is going to be disrupted for eight weeks, I am in existential panic. You multiply that by five and I'm telling you, our business is dead. And every other business along here dead."

READ: Pest companies respond to increased calls for insect, rodent issues post-hurricanes

The primary scope of the project runs down South Howard from Swann to Bayshore and includes several side streets.

The city says in addition to upgrades to the stormwater system, the new South Howard would have wider sidewalks and more parking.

Monday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Bayshore Baptist Church. Residents living in SoHo and adjacent neighborhoods are encouraged to attend.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: