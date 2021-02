6,640 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Thursday; 138 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 6,640 Thursday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,892,301.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 30,478, an increase of 138 since Wednesday's update. In addition, a total of 540 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough County reported 14 new deaths, Sarasota reported six, Citrus reported four, Hernando reported three, while Desoto, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sumter each reported one.

Of the 1,892,301 cases, 1,857,670 are Florida residents while 34,631 are non-Florida residents in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 110,485

Pinellas: 65,937

Sarasota: 26,804

Manatee: 31,579

Sumter: 7,946

Polk: 56,583

Citrus: 9,687

Hernando: 11,179

Pasco: 33,035

Highlands: 7,189

DeSoto: 3,747

Hardee: 2,777

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Thursday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,957, with the state reporting a total of 78,744 hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Wednesday, 24,499 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 19,938 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 1,539,770 have completed both rounds.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again.

The rate of positive new tests declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season and into 2021 before dipping again. It was at 5.23% on Wednesday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

