67-year-old woman dies in Gulfport pedestrian crash, deputies say

A 67-year-old pedestrian died after a crash in Gulfport, according to Pinellas County deputies.

The accident occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of 20th Avenue. The pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman who has not been identified, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where she passed away.

Deputies said the driver, a 60-year-old woman, was heading south on 49th Street approaching the 20th Avenue intersection. Meanwhile, the pedestrian was walking from east to west, in a crosswalk, at the same intersection, when she was hit by the vehicle.

Investigators said it doesn’t appear that speed or impairment were factors in the crash. They said weather and a poorly-lit roadway were factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

