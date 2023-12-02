68-year-old St. Petersburg man hit, killed while crossing US-19: FHP

article

Troopers say a 68-year-old St. Petersburg man trying to walk across the highway was hit and killed Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old Clearwater man was driving a GMC C5500 single-unit truck north on US-19.

The 68-year-old man was trying to walk across the highway north of 62nd Avenue North, according to officials.

Authorities say the man entered the path of the truck and was hit. According to FHP, the pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.