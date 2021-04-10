6,906 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Saturday; 46 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 6,906 Saturday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida since the pandemic began is now 2,118,713.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 34,014, an increase of 46 since Friday's update. In addition, a total of 662 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Polk and Hillsborough Counties each reported four new deaths, while Pasco, Sarasota and Sumter Counties each reported one new death.

Of the 2,118,713 cases, 2,078,784 are Florida residents while 39,929 are non-Florida residents in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 126,165

Pinellas: 74,799

Sarasota: 30,505

Manatee: 35,917

Sumter: 8,971

Polk: 63,044

Citrus: 10,523

Hernando: 12,815

Pasco: 37,783

Highlands: 7,909

DeSoto: 4,157

Hardee: 2,962

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

Advertisement

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Saturday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,016, with the state reporting a total of 86,894 hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Friday, 49,156 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 76,091 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 4,320,977 have completed all necessary doses.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

Source: Florida Department of Health

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. It began to increase again in the winter but has again started to drop.

The rate of positive new tests declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season and into 2021 before dipping again. It was at 6.94% on Friday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable. Now, with vaccinations more widespread, deaths are generally decreasing, epecially among the senior population.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing updates