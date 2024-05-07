Fugitive wanted in triple shooting that killed Lakeland toddler arrested in Plant City

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

After being on the run for nearly two months, a man connected to a triple shooting in Lakeland that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy has been arrested.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, Demarius Keshaun Wilson was arrested in Plant City around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police say three-year-old Jaquez "JD" Norton was in a Toyota Rav 4 with his three-month-old sister, his mother, and her boyfriend on March 11 and when they were leaving the Cambridge Cove apartments, their car was blocked by a white Dodge Challenger.

According to police, Kavarius Green and Kemarius Wilson got out of the Challenger with guns. After an argument, police say Green started firing his rifle, hitting JD in the backseat and Kemarius Wilson, who was behind the Toyota Rav4. Police say Kamarius Wilson was taken to a hospital in a private car and died.

Police say the mother's boyfriend was also shot, but he was armed and fired shots back.

Police have charged Green, 30, with two counts of murder for the death of "JD" and his accomplice, Kamarius Wilson. Green turned himself in to authorities a few days after the shooting.

In an earlier interview, police said they believed Demarius Wilson was driving the car the three men were in.

The Plant City Police Department said Demarius Wilson was charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the Lakeland shooting.

