7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint, Tampa police searching for suspects

Tampa police are searching for three people who they say robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint.

Video released by TPD shows the robbers approaching the employee around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday inside 7-Eleven at the corner of Waters Ave. and North Blvd.

The suspects, who wore all black and covered their faces, stole tobacco products from behind the counter before taking off, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact TPD at 813-232-6130, or send a text to Tip411 (847411).

